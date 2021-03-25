Jonny Fairplay — one of the most notorious “Survivor” contestants of all time — is off the hook in his criminal case in Virginia … and he’s pretty stoked about it. A Pittsylvania County court clerk tells TMZ … Fairplay’s larceny case has been… » Read Full Articles
'Survivor' Villain Jonny Fairplay's Larceny Case Dismissed
by Cliche Thursday, March 25, 2021
Cliche
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.