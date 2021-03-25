Celebrities

'Survivor' Villain Jonny Fairplay's Larceny Case Dismissed

by Thursday, March 25, 2021
Jonny Fairplay — one of the most notorious “Survivor” contestants of all time — is off the hook in his criminal case in Virginia … and he’s pretty stoked about it. A Pittsylvania County court clerk tells TMZ … Fairplay’s larceny case has been…  » Read Full Articles

