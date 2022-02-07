‘Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Wears Bustier Style Crop Top For Frozen Yogurt Run With Friends — Photos

See Pic

February 7, 2022 12:41AM EST

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney stunned in LA in a casual, bustier-style crop top and flowing tan pants while enjoying a frozen treat with friends.

Starring as the sweet but misled Cassie on HBO’s runaway hit show Euphoria, actress Sydney Sweeney, 24, has been stealing hearts onscreen each Sunday. This week, Sydney stunned offscreen as well in new photos of the actress hanging with friends around LA, and rocking a tiny white long-sleeve crop top and wide-leg tan worker pants. In the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Sydney looked laid-back and sexy as she enjoyed what looked like an Italian Ice with two friends.

Sydney Sweeney rocked a low-cut white top as she enjoyed a frozen treat at Diddy Rose Bakery in LA with friends. (BACKGRID)

In the photos, Sydney looked happy, sexy, and relaxed in a bustier-style white crop top, which perfectly complemented the baggy fit of her high-waisted tan pants. To top off the look, Sydney is accessorized with layered gold jewelry and the Bottega Veneta “Jodie” bag in blue. After strolling the sidewalk with a frozen snack alongside her friends, Sydney had a “stars: they’re just like us” moment when she stopped at the pump to fill her beloved Ford Mustang convertible with gas. Sydney, a notorious gear-head, is known for posting TikTok‘s of her restoring beloved old vehicles, including the Mustang and a cherry-red Ford Bronco.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard on season 1 of ‘Euphoria.’ (Shutterstock)

Before season 2 of Euphoria premiered on Jan. 9, Sydney opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about the second season of HBO’s most-watched drama,

» Read Full Article