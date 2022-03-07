Menu
Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams & More Stars Say They Use This Moisturizer With 7,400+ 5-Star Reviews

March 7, 2022
We included this product shared by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, Catherine Lowe, and Margaret Josephs because we think you’ll like it at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time

As an E! Shopping Editor and a skincare fanatic, I am well-aware of the plethora of beauty products out there. I wish I had the time (and the budget) to try them all, but, unfortunately, that’s not the case. So, how do I narrow down my choices before clicking “add to cart”? Usually I focus on these four aspects 1. customer reviews 2. expert recommendations 3. price 4. celebrity recommendations. Very rarely does a product tick all four of those boxes, but the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré does. 

This $16 multi-tasking product has 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.  It has been recommended by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, The Bachelor alum Catherine Lowe, and Real Housewives stars Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, and Margaret Josephs. Teresa and Margaret may not agree on much these days, but they both use this super affordable moisturizer, which also doubles as a primer. Most of those stars shared that their makeup artist recommended Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, so, of course, I had to try it. I am happy to report that exceeds the hype. And, not that you asked, but I have the most reactive skin and this product didn’t irritate me at all.

If you’re in a rush to get ready,

