t.i-&-tiny:-look-back-at-their-cutest-moments-to-celebrate-her-45th-birthday

T.I. and Tiny have provided their millions of fans with a ton of adorable moments as a couple over the years, and we’re looking back at the best of the best in honor of Tiny’s birthday.

Hip-hop royalty at its finest. T.I., 39, and wife Tiny Harris, are one of the music industry’s beloved twosomes. They have been together for almost 20 years at this point and have provided a bevy of amazing memories as a couple along the way. These two know how to go all out for birthday celebrations and 2020 should be no different. The Xscape singer turns 45, on July 14 and Tip will no doubt be showering his wife in jewels in honor of the queen that she is. As fans of their VH1 show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle know, Tiny has said that she and her hubby are in a “great place” right now.

That “great place” mentality was written on both of their faces many times in the past where the couple were all smiles at a bunch of red carpet events. She cozied up her next to her hunky beau while the two of them posed the house down in their fiercest of outfits at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards in February 2020. Their 3-year-old daughter Heiress joined them and only made things more adorable that evening when she sat on the lap of pop megastar Rihanna!

T.I. and Tiny Harris bring daughter Heiress to the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb 20, 2020.

They’ve also had a bunch of romantic evenings out together that go beyond being professional at all these A-list gatherings. The “What You Know” rapper held her closely at Delilah in West Hollywood where they celebrated her 44th birthday in style in 2019.

» Read Full Article