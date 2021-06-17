tahj-mowry-remembers-‘first’-love-naya-rivera-as-1-year-death-anniversary-approaches

Interview

June 17, 2021 12:31AM EDT

Tahj Mowry is remembering his ex-girlfriend, Naya Rivera, nearly one year after her tragic accident! The actor called the beauty ‘his first everything’ in a new interview.

Tahj Mowry, 34, will never forget his first love Naya Rivera. “She was definitely my first everything,” he said an interview with Glamour magazine, published on Wednesday, June 16, calling the late beauty his “first celebrity crush.” Tahj — who is the younger brother of twins Tia and Tamera Mowry — noted that it was important to be “respectful” of Naya’s family as he reflected on their past romance. “I think subconsciously it’s why I never really date like that because no one really ever… I know someday someone might, but it’s hard to measure up to the type of girl and woman she was,” he added.

Naya was reported missing while swimming at Lake Piru with her son Josey, 5, whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, 37, on July 8, 2020. Upon hearing the news of Naya’s passing, Tahj took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to for first love. “We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak,” he wrote, posting a stunning black and white picture of Naya. “We broke each other’s hearts and then mended them back together… more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it, but I have never stopped loving you,” he added.

