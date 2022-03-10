Menu
Take a Tour of the $7.4 Million Home Brooke Shields Just Sold

March 10, 2022
Brooke Shields recently moved out of her longtime home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. See photos and find out what she’ll miss the most.

Some lucky buyer may soon be relaxing in Brooke Shields‘ former porch swing. The actress is saying goodbye to her rustic, Swiss chalet-style Los Angeles home after almost 25 years.

On Feb. 28, Shields sold her longtime property in the posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $7.4 million, according to real estate records obtained by E! News.

The more than 5,300-square-foot, three-story home contains five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, a third floor all-encompassing master’s suite, a chef’s kitchen with white marble countertops, a media lounge, multiple decks and patios, and a pool and spa. It is located in Pacific Palisades, one of Los Angeles’ most expensive neighborhoods, and boasts canyon and mountain views, including a lookout to The Getty museum.

“We’ve been packing up my LA home and I’ve been taking the time to say goodbye to the nooks and details I’ll miss the most…including this swing spot where we hung this mosaic by @jogartin from our wedding,” Shields wrote on Instagram on Feb. 6, alongside a photo of herself sitting on a porch swing. “The art is coming with me, but the swing will have to stay #love”

Shields, who also owns a lavish townhouse in New York City, first listed the house for sale last August for almost $8.2 million. According to Forbes, the actress bought the property for $3.24 million in 1997, the year she married now-ex-husband and tennis star Andre Agassi and a year after she began starring on the sitcom Suddenly Susan.

