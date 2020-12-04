take-your-holiday-gifting-to-the-next-level-with-mr.-christmas'-gift-guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mr. Christmas aka Benjamin Bradley is here to help you deck the halls!

Between transforming homes into winter wonderlands and designing festive tablescapes in his Netflix series Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, Bradley is the ultimate source for all things holiday. It’s no surprise giving the perfect gift is also his forte.

“Buy within your means. Buying the perfect gift doesn’t have to cost a fortune and oftentimes it can make the recipient feel uncomfortable,” the interior designer suggested. “Buy for the person, not the price tag! Don’t create unwanted holiday stress because you have overspent!”

Netflix

For someone who has mastered all areas of the holidays, you’re probably wondering which part of the holiday season Mr. Christmas loves the most.

“Being with family and friends,” Bradley revealed. “Nothing makes me happier than to have a table groaning with good food and drink surrounded by the glowing faces of those I hold dear!”

While you’re binge-watching Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas on Netflix and making your own peppermint garlands, don’t forget to shop Bradley’s gift picks below!

Grow Your Own Christmas Tree

“The perfect gift for the nature lover on your list, this sapling kit brings promise of the spring during the dark, mysterious days of winter!”

Pluto Holiday Plaid Nightshirt for Dogs

“What canine wouldn’t look adorable in this classic Pluto plaid pajama set from Disney! Dogs love Christmas too!

