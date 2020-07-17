Tamar Braxton Rushed To The Hospital Following Alleged Suicide Attempt — Report

Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital following an incident in Los Angeles where its being reported as a possible suicide attempt.

Sources for The Blast claimed that Tamar Braxton, 43, was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles with her boyfriend David Adefeso, 50. David allegedly found the “Love & War” singer “unresponsive” and called 911 to report that she had been drinking and taking an unknown amount of prescription pills. Insiders claim that he believed it was a possible suicide attempt. Ambulances arrived at the hotel and transported Tamar to a local hospital. The LAPD also confirmed that “they received a call around 9:45 P.M. in regard to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a ‘possible overdose.’” HollywoodLife has reached out for further comment on this matter.

Her condition, according to The Blast, is unclear at the moment. Floods of comments have been pouring in all morning for Tamar in hopes that she makes a full recovery. “Sending you so much (love) sis don’t want to bombard you but I’m here whenever you’re ready,” former Bad Girls Club star Tanisha Thomas wrote next to an Instagram video Tamar posted earlier in the day with her son Logan, 7 (who she shares with ex-husband Vince Hebert.)

The Blast insiders also claim that she’s been “extremely emotional due to an ongoing contract dispute with We TV.” Tamar vented about her frustrations over the alleged pay discrepancies between her show Braxton Family Values and E’s hit Keeping Up with the Kardashians after a Twitter fan brought up the topic of “pay” and how her cast should be “paid their worth”.

