tamera-mowry-housley-announces-she’s-leaving-‘the-real’

Tamera Mowry-Housley is making her departure from The Real after co-hosting the program since its debut in 2013.

On Monday (July 13), the actress took to Instagram and shared a statement about her leaving the daytime talk show.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better,” she began the statement. “I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announced that I am moving on from The Real.”

She continued: “To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

In the caption of her post, Mowry said she didn’t intend on speaking about her departure today, due to the fact that her close friend Naya Rivera was confirmed dead hours earlier, however she says she wanted to tell her fans directly since rumors had begun swirling about her leaving The Real.

“I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first,”

