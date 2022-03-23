Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Tamra Judge Reveals the Surprising DM She Got From a Former Real Housewife

March 23, 2022
tamra-judge-reveals-the-surprising-dm-she-got-from-a-former-real-housewife
Written by
0

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp dished on all things Real Housewives during an exclusive interview with E! News. Hear their thoughts on RHOSLC, Erika Jayne and more Bravolebrities.

Tamra Judge Says “Ultimate Girls Trip” Was “INSANE”

Real unlikely friendship is forming.

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp exclusively dished on their Two Ts in a Pod podcast with E! News at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, revealing that a surprising Bravolebrity sent Tamra a sweet message after her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance: Mary Cosby

According to the RHOC alum, the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star sent her a heartfelt DM because Tamra had mentioned that she “loved” her and said that RHOSLC “wasn’t going to be the same without her.” (Mary was a no-show at the season two reunion, and Andy Cohen has since confirmed that she won’t be returning for the third iteration.)

Tamra said, “She just wrote me this really long DM saying that she loves me and [my husband Eddie Judge], and you know, she kind of told me a little backstory and said that she would love to come on the podcast. So I’m hoping. I would say in the next month we’ll probably have her on.”

Tamra also revealed that another Housewife is willing to appear on the podcast, but with a big exception.

“I did have somebody say that they would be on the podcast, as long as they didn’t have to talk to Teddi,” she claimed. 

JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The duo wouldn’t name names,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

layton-greene-shows-off-her-god-given-talent

Layton Greene Shows Off Her God Given Talent

June 9, 2021
all-the-can't-miss-deals-from-j.crew's-extra-60%-off-sale

All the Can't-Miss Deals From J.Crew's Extra 60% Off Sale

January 8, 2022
baker-mayfield-cuts-rug-in-wedding-dance-circle,-channels-ou-days!

Baker Mayfield Cuts Rug In Wedding Dance Circle, Channels OU Days!

May 31, 2020