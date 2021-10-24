Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Marry In Romantic Santa Barbara Ceremony — Photos

Breaking News

October 23, 2021 9:13PM EDT

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are officially married! The duo tied the knot on Oct. 23 after two years of dating.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married! The HGTV star, 40, and his actress partner, 33, tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 23 at a Santa Barbara hotel after two years of dating. Heather looked gorgeous in a corset style dress that included French lace by Israeli designer Galia Lahav — see the photos via PEOPLE magazine here. Meanwhile, Tarek was dapper in a black velvet blazer.

“We’re best friends, we’re true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special,” Heather said to the publication. “It’s the love I’ve always dreamed of my whole life,” the blonde added. Tarek also shared sweet words about his new wife! “I’m just excited to live this life with her. We’ve got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future,” he gushed.

The nuptials mark the first marriage for Heather, best known for her role in Netflix’s real estate reality TV series Selling Sunset. Tarek was previously married to his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack between 2009 and 2018. He and Heather have been linked since 2019, having gone Instagram official in August of that year.

“After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” Tarek wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years.

