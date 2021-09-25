target's-fall-designer-collection-is-here:-everything-you-need-to-know

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gird your loins, E! shoppers! Target’s Fall Designer Collection is *finally* available to shop! No time to read? Click here to get designer looks for less!

Whether you’ve shopped every Target designer collab to date or you’re a first-timer, here’s what you need to know about this unprecedented drop. First off, it’s not just one designer collection, but four! Designers Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan are bringing their innovative designs to the retailer, so you can look and feel your best self during the fall months.

The collection features more than 180 apparel and accessories between the four designers. Even better, sizes range from XXS-4X and most items are under $50. If that doesn’t make you pass out from pure excitement, we don’t know what will!

If you’re wondering how to score this season’s most buzzworthy styles, head over to Target.com right now. Or you can sleep in and shop the styles in select Target stores later today.

We recommend shopping online, so you have the opportunity to score whichever pieces strike your fancy. Plus, you can place your order online and utilize Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, including drive-up and order pickup.

Below, we rounded up all of the must-have pieces from the four collections to give you some shopping inspiration. But don’t deliberate on your purchases for too long. We anticipate it to sell out quickly!

» Read Full Article