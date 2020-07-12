tarte-flash-sale:-save-50%-off-on-bestselling-foundations

We’ve got the coupon code you need!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Starting today, your favorite Tarte foundations are up to 50% off on the Tarte site using the code FLASH. Team Tarte loyalty program members will receive 50% off (sign up for free here) while everyone else will enjoy 40% off during this flash sale. Be sure to hurry because the sale only runs through end-of-day Monday!

Shop some of Tarte‘s bestselling foundations at a discount below.

Tarte Maracuja Tinted Hydrator

This tinted hydrator with buildable coverage includes maracuja sourced from Tarte’s all-female cooperative in the Amazon, hylauronic acid, vegan collagen, turmeric and aloe. It promises to hydrate and wear for 12 hours.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

This full coverage foundation uses Amazonian clay to make it last 12 hours. It has a mousse texture and gives a natural matte finish.

Tarte Sea Water Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15

This serum foundation has medium coverage and a natural finish. It’s water-based, hence its name, and includes marine plants to make your skin look flawless. The antioxidents in it promise to protect against pollution.

Tarte Babassu Foundcealer Skincare Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20

This vegan, skincare-inspired foundation offers medium coverage and has a natural finish. What’s up with that name? It’s formulated with babassu, which is a a superbalm from the Rainforest that promises to nourish,

» Read Full Article