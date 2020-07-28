tavior-mowry,-tia-and-tamera’s-baby-brother,-is-engaged!

Published 14 hours ago

The Mowry family will soon be welcoming a new member. Tia and Tamera’s baby brother Tavior Mowry announced his engagement on Instagram this Monday (July 27).

The 27-year-old football player and musician shared photos of him proposing to his boo Zandy Fitzherald, in what looks like a beautiful Tennessee cabin.

“She said yes,” he captioned the post, accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.

According to an IG post made by Zandy, Tavior and his new bride-to-be met two-and-a-half years ago over ramen. “Two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we’re PREPARING TO GET MARRIED,” she wrote under a picture of the two of them.

Tamera also took to Instagram to welcome her soon-to-be inlaw to the family. “These two,” she wrote. “#Congratulations on your #engagement @taviordontaemowry and @zandyfitz. So proud and so excited to welcome a new member to our family. May your #love be a beautiful example to the world.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

