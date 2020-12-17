taylor-hanson-and-wife-natalie-welcome-baby-no.-7

It’s lucky number seven for Taylor Hanson—seven kids!

The Hanson brother has officially welcomed his seventh child with wife Natalie Hanson, a baby girl named Maybellene. The newborn arrived on Dec. 7, but the proud dad waited until Dec. 17 to announce the family’s sweet news with fans.

“Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020,” he confirmed on Instagram. “7 is a beautiful number.”

It was just in September that the performer revealed the big news that his family was expanding once again. “The best kind of unexpected,” Taylor wrote on Instagram at the time. “Number seven coming this December. #2020.”

This time two years ago, the pair was awaiting the arrival of their son Claude, who was officially born on Dec. 26, 2018.

The busy couple are also parents to Jordan, 18, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 12, and Wilhelmina, 8. Having tied the knot in 2002, Taylor and Natalie are now approaching nearly 20 years of marriage.

As the “MMMBop” singer wrote in honor of their anniversary in 2018, “I am The Luckiest man alive.”

Back in October, Natalie reflected on the surprise pregnancy in a piece published on her website. There, she also contemplated a recurring question about whether her pregnancies have been similar.

“I have some similar physical symptoms that have been around each time, and for the most part all of my pregnancies have been healthy and uneventful. But at the same time, each one has been completely different, and those differences have much more to do with external factors than with the baby itself,” she told readers. “I’ve rejoiced over planned babies that seemed to fill a spot just waiting for them.

» Read Full Article