taylor-swift-announces-‘red-(taylor’s-version’)-release-date-&-more:-here’s-what-we-know

…And the next Taylor Swift album to get the ‘Taylor’s Version’ treatment is…none other than ‘Red!’ Here’s what we know about the latest re-recorded record from Ms. Swift.

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken,” wrote Taylor Swift on June 18, when announcing her 2012 album, Red, would be the next entry in the Taylor’s Version re-recording series. “It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability, and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to your past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

Red (Taylor’s Version) continues Swift’s campaign of re-recording her first six albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation. This project began the moment that Scooter Braun’s media company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired her original recordings (“masters”) when purchasing Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group for a reported $300 million.

