taylor-swift-can’t-wait-to-‘go-back-on-tour’-next-summer:-she-‘misses-performing-live’

November 3, 2020 2:12AM EST

While Taylor Swift is ‘taking advantage of being a homebody’ amid quarantine, she’s already itching to get back on the stage. A source reveals more details about the pop star’s feelings about touring again.

It has been seven months since Taylor Swift postponed her 2020 Lover Fest tour to the following year, and HollywoodLife has learned how the pop star has been feeling amid the waiting game. “Taylor has been pretty chill with how quarantine has been going. She has had a lot of time to spend with loved ones and obviously work on music,” a source close to the 30-year-old singer EXCLUSIVELY tells us. And while she is “definitely taking advantage of being a homebody,” her mind can’t help but wander back to those times she could be on a stage, our source reveals.

The good old days: a throwback photo of Taylor Swift performing in a sequined bodysuit amid her Reputation tour. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

“She does miss performing live and is really looking forward to go back on tour sooner than later,” our insider tells us. And Taylor’s not only looking forward to her own schedule returning back to normal. “She’s eager to see her friends perform again and see [boyfriend] Joe [Alwyn] go back to work on a more consistent basis,” our source adds, referring to Taylor’s beau who works as an actor (he has held roles in big films like Boy Erased and The Favourite). Although this has been “a grass is always greener situation” for Taylor, “she is handling it as well as one would expect,” our source concludes.

Taylor broke the news of her postponed tour on social media in April.

