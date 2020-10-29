taylor-swift-says-‘red’-is-her-‘only-true-breakup-album’-&-fans-reignite-jake-gyllenhaal-theories

Listen

October 29, 2020 1:17AM EDT

Out of her eight studio albums, Taylor Swift picked one that was ‘specifically’ about ‘heartbreak.’ It just so happened to be released a year after her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor Swift has been singing about love since 2006, but the 30-year-old pop star chose only one album as her “breakup” record: Red. Much to Swifties’ interest, this album came out a year after her breakup from Donnie Darko star Jake Gyllenhaal, 39! “I look back on this [Red] as my true breakup album, every other album has flickers of different things,” Taylor said in an audio snippet from her upcoming interview in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums List podcast with Amazon Music.

On the subject of Red, Taylor added, “But this was an album that I wrote specifically about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak.” Of course, this led to a resurgence of age-old theories that Taylor’s ex, Jake, was supposedly the muse behind this lyrical “heartbreak.”

“Jake Gyllenhaal did this,” one Swiftie tweeted in response to the podcast teaser, while another fan tweeted, “i’d like to thank jake gyllenhaal for breaking taylor swift’s heart because red really is her best album.” Swifties have long speculated that Taylor’s relationship with Jake, which lasted for roughly three months in the fall of 2010 up until the New Year, inspired her 2012 pop album. Specifically, it’s widely believed that the songs “We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together” and “The Moment I Knew” off Red were about Jake!

Jake Gyllenhaal did this

— ᴬᴸᴱˣ 🇳🇴 | 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 | BIDEN-HARRIS | (@LWTrebellion) October 29,

» Read Full Article