Taylor Swift Teams Up With Big Red Machine For Epic New Song ‘Renegade’ — Watch

Attention, Swifties: a new Taylor Swift song has arrived! Watch the lyric video.

This is not a drill: Taylor Swift reunited with her Folklore and Evermore collaborators for a new song. The singer, 31, is featured in Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon‘s “Renegade,” a track released under their indie rock band Big Red Machine, which dropped late on July 1. The song is one of two collaborations with the “Cardigan” singer that will be featured in the band’s upcoming sophomore album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, out on August 27.

When @Aaron_Dessner came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music. A song we wrote for his project @BRMadjv (which also features ⚡️Justin Vernon✨) is out! It’s called Renegade. https://t.co/qisY2CQ0bJ pic.twitter.com/PzTMNyskDS

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 2, 2021

Along with providing the lead vocals, Taylor co-wrote the track with the band. In line with the lyrical musings of the songstress’ past, the ballad is all about a troubled romance. The lyrics are as follows: “Are you really gonna talk about timin’ in times like these? And let all your damage, damage me / And carry your baggage up my street / And make me your future history.” Taylor continues, “You come a long way, open the blinds / Let me see your face / You wouldn’t be the first renegade, to need somebody / To need somebody, to need somebody, to need somebody.”

On social media, Taylor reflected on collaborating with her Folklore and Evermore co-writer once again.

