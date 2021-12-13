we-bet-you'll-think-about-these-fascinating-taylor-swift-facts

All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift’s New Video

As Swifties know all too well, the superstar is turning 32 on Dec. 13. And in addition to this milestone, T.Swift has so much to celebrate this year. From the release of her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), to her recent Grammy nomination for evermore, it’s a special time in the singer’s life.

“NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE,” she wrote in a Nov. 23 Instagram post after evermore was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys. “SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees!!”

Earlier this year, Swift took home the coveted award at the 2021 Grammys for folklore. “Oh god, I want to thank all of my collaborators who are on the stage,” she said while accepting the honor. “I want to thank Justin Vernon, I’m so excited to meet you some day.”

The artist also gave a shout-out to her longtime love, Joe Alwyn. “I want to thank Joe,” Swift continued, “who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Now, as she enters a new chapter, we're bringing you 32 fascinating facts about T.Swift that will keep you dancing like you're 22!

1. While Taylor Swift writes all of her own music, she specifically wrote her entire Speak Now album all by herself.

