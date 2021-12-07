Tayshia Adams Breaks Her Silence on “Hard” Split With Fiancé Zac Clark

On The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, Tayshia Adams spoke out about her recent break up with fiancé Zac Clark.

Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting “The Bachelorette”

Tayshia Adams is breaking her silence.

The reality star addressed her split from fiancé Zac Clark during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All on Monday, Dec. 6.

In a separate conversation from the men, co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe raised the subject with the 31-year-old, saying, “I know there’s a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation, but I do think it’s important for you to have the chance to clear the air, have a voice for yourself. Say whatever you want to say before other people get to make the story for you.”

“All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” Tayshia shared. “But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I’m not sure what the future holds.”

She told Kaitlyn through tears, “You know how it is. It’s really hard.”

Kaitlyn swiftly changed the subject to introduce Michelle Young’s suitor, Rodney, but Tayshia left the stage to compose herself.

On Nov. 22, E! broke the news that Tayshia and Zac decided to end their relationship less than a year after the addiction specialist proposed to Tayshia on national television.

Following their split, a source close to Tayshia told E! News that the pair hadn’t “been getting along the last couple of months.”

“Both of their busy schedules have been keeping them apart and their communication hasn’t been great,” the insider explained. “They were arguing a lot and decided it would be best to split.”

The source said Zac “was pushing for the split more” but added,

