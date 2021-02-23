Ted Cruz Reveals Wife Heidi Is ‘Pissed’ About Their Leaked Group Texts About Cancún On Podcast

Breaking News

February 23, 2021 1:22PM EST

Senator Ted Cruz lamented about his Cancún trip and text messages about the excursion that were leaked, demanding that we ‘treat each other as human being,’ despite leaving his constituents for his trip.

Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz brought up new details about the repercussions of his family trip to Cancún on the latest episode of the conservative podcast Ruthless. The Republican lawmaker, 50, discussed the trip that has brought on a waive of intense criticism, and disclose his wife’s reaction to the leaked texts that revealed more about their reason for the trip. The recently leaked text messages, obtained and published by The New York Times, highlighted exchanges that Cruz’s wife, Heidi, had with their neighbors. “I will say, Heidi is pretty p***ed at that,” Cruz said of his wife’s text messages being leaked.

The Senator also described how Heidi “actually was over to a neighbor’s house yesterday, sort of walking through” the exchange between herself and their neighbors. “We’ve got a number of Republicans who are neighbors, but we also have a number of Democrats,” he said. He continued on, revealing that there were some “folks on our street who put up Beto [O’Rourke] signs, which I thought was a little rude.”

Senator Ted Cruz addressed his wife’s reaction to leaked text messages about their trip to Cancún [AP News].“You know, I didn’t, like, hold a victory party on their front yards when we won,” he said, clearly annoyed. Cruz even went a step further in his comments, and seemingly directed his ire towards Democrats. “Here’s a suggestion: Just don’t be a**holes,” the senator said.

