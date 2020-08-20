‘ted-lasso’s-hannah-waddingham:-rebecca-&-ted-are-‘each-other’s-angels’-&-just-don’t-know-it-yet

Exclusive Interview

August 20, 2020 12:10PM EDT

HL spoke with Hannah Waddingham about Rebecca and Ted’s dynamic, who influenced her character, and more. Plus, we have an EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode.

Ted Lasso has taken everyone by storm, especially Rebecca Welton. Hannah Waddingham stars as the owner of AFC Richmond. Ted has been named the new head coach of the professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Even though Rebecca dismissed Ted from the very beginning, he’s slowly but surely cracking at Rebecca’s armor.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Hannah about taking on the role of Rebecca in the new Apple TV+ series, which premieres new episodes on Fridays and has already been renewed for season 2. Hannah may play a football team owner, but she admits she knows “nothing about British football.” However, there’s so much more to Rebecca than initially meets the eye.

Hannah Waddingham stars as Rebecca in ‘Ted Lasso.’ (Apple TV+)

“The thing that appealed to me was it was a kind of a doubleheader,” Hannah told HollywoodLife. “The arc of Rebecca literally from episode one is something that… it’s a cliche to say it’s a gift of a role but it totally is, especially as a woman. I’m happy to admit in my mid-40s and six foot two in high heels, you don’t get these parts where you’re one minute playing comedy, the next minute playing absolute heartbreak, and I would hope that any woman or man watching it, because I know I’ve had the heartbreak in my life, I hope that people will see that I have taken her very seriously even though she is in a comedy.”

There will be 10 episodes total of Ted Lasso.

» Read Full Article