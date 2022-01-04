‘the-bachelor’:-clayton-gives-[spoiler]-his-1st-impression-rose-after-sparks-fly-on-night-1

Recap

January 3, 2022 9:43PM EST

Out of thirty one gorgeous women, only one could earn Clayton Echard’s first impression rose on ‘The Bachelor,’ and the lucky lady also scored a kiss on night one!

Teddi Wright was given the first impression rose from Clayton Echard on the season 26 premiere of The Bachelor. The show was back at the Bachelor mansion for the first time in two years during the Jan. 3 premiere. After casted contestant Salley Carson decided not to come on the show due to heartbreak over a recently called-off engagement, Clayton met 30 women on night one. It was Teddi who caught his eye the most, though.

“I love my job, it’s really rewarding,” Teddi said of her work as a nurse. “My family life, my friend life is going well, and now I feel like what’s missing is my person.” During her opening package, Teddi opened up about being a virgin. “I made the decision at a young age,” she said. “I would say probably too young, looking back. But I’m a lot more open now. I definitely want to wait until I’m in love to have sex because I have waited this long. I think Clayton could be my person.”

Clayton Echard meets Teddi Wright on ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

Teddi stepped out of the limo looking absolutely stunning in a sheer dress and Clayton was instantly smitten. “I don’t even have words for her,” he gushed. “Teddi, you make me feel some type of way! I’m gonna be way over my head on this journey.”

Once inside the cocktail party, Teddi and Clayton got some one-on-one time. “Let me tell you why I was happy it was you,” Teddi said.

» Read Full Article