‘teen-mom-2’-star-leah-messer’s-3-daughters-look-so-grown-up-in-new-vacation-pics

Leah Messer and her daughters Adalynn, 7, Aliannah, 10, and Aleeah, 10, are having the times of their lives amid a seaside getaway! The family of four made sure to document all their vacation memories.

Leah Messer’s latest vacation photos prove how much time has flown by since the MTV star made her debut as a teenager on 16 and Pregnant! It’s the show that introduced the world to twins Aliannah and Aleeah, and the now 10-year-old siblings along with their little sister Adalynn, 7, are all enjoying a vacation with their mom by the sea. Leah has made sure to snap photos of her girls making the most of their ocean getaway with days filled with swimming and feasting on food.

“I can’t believe how grown they are!! They are all so beautiful Leah!!,” a fan wrote under one of these photos, which showed the girls goofing around and posing for a photo on a boat dock. A different vacation photo made another fan have the same realization! “Aw they look so grown up,” the follower wrote.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry wished she could vacation with her Teen Mom 2 BFF again, after the pals took a joint family vacation to Hawaii in 2019. “Wish I was there with y’all!! Have so much fun!,” Kailyn gushed under one of the photos. Meanwhile, fans wanted to know where exactly “there” was! Leah didn’t disclose their picturesque whereabouts, and instead teased on Twitter, “They are quarantining with a little different scenery.”

Leah loves sharing special memories with her three girls on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter! Unfortunately, Leah has to deal with her fair share of mean comments like any celebrity, which she isn’t afraid to call out.

