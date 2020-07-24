Teen Mom 2’s Cole DeBoer Shows Off His Hot New Body Makeover — Before & After Shirtless Pics

Coley Moley! ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer is looking so chiseled now that he’s over halfway though a grueling 75 day fitness challenge. We’ve got his latest shirtless update.

What a difference 39 days makes when it comes to exercising and eating right! Cole DeBoer has been working on the 75 Hard Challenge since mid-June, and already the results have beyond paid off. On July 23, the Teen Mom 2 star proudly showed off how far he’s come with a then and now, side by side Instagram shirtless photo post of his body at the start of the challenge, and how it now looks 39 days in. While Cole added some tattoos to his body during this period, he’s also sporting new six-pack abs, firm pecs and muscular arms since the challenge began.

Cole is feeling so good about the results, and he has every right to be so proud. He’s been grinding away with two 45 minute workout sessions per day — one of which needed to take place outdoors, rain or shine. Cole also has been on a strict diet that includes no cheat foods and no alcohol. He’s been drinking a gallon of water per day to hydrate and keep his body healthy, and has kept with this routine for over a month.

Cole is also barely halfway through! He’s on day 39, but he still has 36 more days to go of the same rigorous diet and fitness plan. And one big challenge rule is, if he misses any of his workouts or cheats on his diet at all, he has to go right back to day one and start the 75 day process all over again.

