‘teen-mom:-family-reunion’:-amber-portwood-says-she-doesn’t-think-she’s-a-‘good-mom’

January 19, 2022 12:04AM EST

Amber Portwood blames being ‘an addict and in jail for fighting’ as the reason why she feels she isn’t a good mom during group therapy.

Amber Portwood, 31, got real during group therapy on Tuesday, Jan. 18’s episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. During the session led by Dr. Cheynne Bryant, the cast of once-teenaged mothers went around and said something positive about themselves one at a time. Those who felt they shared that positive trait were asked to stand up along with the person whose turn it was. However, it was Amber’s decision not to stand up that shocked her castmates.

Tonight on #TeenMomFamilyReunion, the moms share their feelings and let each other in during a group session.

Catch a brand new episode tonight at 8/7c on MTV. 💞 pic.twitter.com/f8OPfHGRbL

— MTV (@MTV) January 18, 2022

When Maci Bookout declared that she felt she was a “good mom.” Everyone except for Amber stood up. Her co-stars pleaded with her to join them but she refused. “Sometimes I don’t feel like I am a mom,” Amber responded once prompted to elaborate. “I let my anger kind of take over my life. I just wasn’t a good mom. I wasn’t there for my daughter when she needed me and I was an addict and in jail for fighting.”

Dr. Bryant directed her to look to the present and asked what changes she has tried to make to be a better mom. Amber responded that she has tried to “keep being there” for her daughter Leah Leann Shirley,

