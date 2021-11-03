‘teen-mom-og’:-amber-portwood-has-another-awkward-reunion-with-daughter-leah

Recap

November 2, 2021 9:00PM EDT

Amber Portwood went over to Gary and Kristina’s to see Leah during the Nov. 2 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, but it turned out to be a very quiet dinner.

Amber Portwood‘s daughter Leah has no interest in repairing their fractured relationship. The 12-year-old made that very clear during the Nov. 2 episode of Teen Mom OG, when Amber went over to ex Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina‘s, house to see Leah and join them for dinner. But when Amber asked Leah about a movie she was gushing over, Leah didn’t show much interest in entertaining the conversation.

Then, to make matters worse, Leah finally started describing the movie she was talking to her sister about, and it sounded eerily similar to their current, real-life situation. “It’s about a girl, who is 5. Then, her mom is a hit by a car. So then, the mom is a demon and tries to kill everybody. Then, the mom was trying to take the girl from the dad,” Leah said, as we wondered whether she was making the whole thing up and sees her mom as a “demon”. Obviously, Amber was never hit by a car and she doesn’t try to kill everybody, but she is always verbally attacking Gary and Kristina, so maybe there’s a correlation? Or, we’re totally overthinking this. Either way, the scene was hard to watch.

Determined to take it slow, Amber goes over to Gary and Kristina’s to see Leah for a very quiet dinner. 🍽 #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/xqS7QncUCn

— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 1, 2021

Amber ended up leaving the dinner rather abruptly and later told her producer that she wasn’t satisfied with the way things went.

