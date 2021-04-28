‘teen-mom-og’:-catelynn-&-tyler-baltierra-reveal-why-they-feel-‘inferior’-to-carly’s-parents

Watch

April 27, 2021 8:49PM EDT

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra say they feel ‘anxiety’ when dealing with daughter Carly’s adoptive parents, as they fear the couple could take away access to the girl.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were just young high school sweethearts when the made the heartbreaking decision to give up their daughter for adoption, as seen in a 2009 episode of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Now the pair are married 29-year-olds with a family of their own. But they still fear that Brandon and Teresa Davis, who adopted Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter named Carly, could restrict access to their first born child. Tyler says that they have to constantly live with that “anxiety.”

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of, like, filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” Tyler explained to hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab about his relationship with Carly during a sneak peek of the Apr. 27 Teen Mom OG season nine reunion. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety.”

Tyler feels it is the “responsibility” of Brandon and Teresa to make him and Catelynn, “feel comfortable and feel safe.” He added, “Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel, like, this inferior position.” Cate was quick to add, “In the snap of a finger, they could take (our access to her) away.”

Tyler continued, ‘“I don’t want it to come across like that, but at the end of the day,

