teen-mom's-catelynn-lowell-shares-video-of-tyler-baltierra-after-vasectomy

As they celebrate Mother’s Day 2022 with their kids this weekend, Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra are saying no to more babies.

On May 6, two days before the holiday, Catelynn, 30, revealed in a TikTok video her husband underwent a vasectomy. The footage shows Tyler, 30, recovering from the procedure at home.

The reality star is seen sitting on a couch while holding an ice pack over his crotch and at one point, laughing. Seated near him is the couple’s youngest daughter Rya, who is 8 months old. The video is set to Jon Brett’s 2020 song “Vasectomy.”

“@tylerbaltierramtv took one for the team,” Catelynn wrote on Instagram. #nomorebabieshere.”

Tyler commented, “If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU! Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips! Once I figured out what the song was though, I was dyyyiiinngg lmao I love you!!!”

“But on another note…I’ve recently been seeing a lot of women saying that their significant others didn’t want to get one,” Tyler continued. “This is WILD to me! Any man who’s not willing to get a vasectomy so his wife doesn’t have to get her tubes tied is pathetic as hell & I’m sorry that you’re with such a selfish weak man…you deserve better! (thank you for coming to my tedtalk) hahaha!”

Catelynn and Tyler are also parents to daughters Novalee, 7, and Vaeda, 3. They placed their eldest daughter Carly for adoption in 2009 and their journey was documented on 16 and Pregnant.

