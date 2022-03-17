teen-mom's-kailyn-lowry-discusses-co-parenting-with-ex-chris-lopez

“Teen Mom” Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships

Sometimes, the cameras don’t capture the whole story.

That’s what Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry says happened when her ex Chris Lopez was featured in several scenes of the MTV show’s March 15 episode.

During the episode, Chris discussed his co-parenting relationship with Kailyn as they raise Lux, 4, and 19-month-old Creed.

“Why can’t I chill with my kids the way other dads get to chill with theirs?” he asked Teen Mom 2 star Briana Dejesus while making an episode of his PTSD podcast. “They don’t give them to me. When we good, I can see my kids whenever they want. But when they get in their feelings, it’s a while different.”

“I’ve been defending myself for like the last four years,” Chris added. “You only can handle so much. I became real, real angry throughout all this.” After the episode aired, Kailyn shared her perspective on the scenes.

“I wanted to address the way my co-parenting situation was portrayed this week, as I don’t think it paints the full picture,” she began in her March 16 Instagram post. “In any co-parenting situation, there is always two sides—regardless of how Chris experienced it.”

“The choices I’ve had to make have been very challenging for me. I’ve always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that,” the Coffee Convos podcast co-host continued. “But there are extenuating circumstances involving Chris that were not present with Javi or Jo.”

In addition to Lux and Creed, Kailyn is raising 12-year-old son Issac with ex Jo Rivera.

