‘teen-mom:-young-&-pregnant’:-kayla-reveals-luke-cheated-on-her-while-she-was-pregnant

Recap

November 2, 2021 10:00PM EDT

Kayla shared some of her worries about her relationship with Luke during the Nov. 2 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’.

Luke Davis‘ mom couldn’t believe what Kayla Sessler revealed about her son during the Nov. 2 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. But before we get to that, we must share that Kayla finally got the DNA test results she was waiting for, and what she learned was that her ex-boyfriend, Ryan, is not Izaiah‘s dad. So, obviously, that means Stephan Alexander is definitely Izaiah’s dad, and Kayla felt that the news should have delighted Luke, but their issues run deeper than Izaiah’s paternity, so Luke and Kayla’s relationship still hasn’t improved — and now we know why.

Halfway through this week’s episode, Luke’s mom asked Kayla to stop by so they could chat. And after Kayla arrived, Luke’s mom asked her about their relationship and why things have been so tense between them. It was then that Kayle told Luke’s mom that he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter. One or two months into Kayla’s pregnancy, Luke went out with a friend for some drinks. Kayla said she couldn’t get a hold of him until about 5am, when he said he fell asleep. However, when Kayla later logged into his Instagram account, she saw a woman had messaged Luke about that night, saying they had sex.

Kayla sits down with Noopie and shares some of her worries about her relationship with Luke. Luke’s mom is shocked by what she hears. 🤭 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/2quWEi175U

— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 1, 2021

Obviously,

» Read Full Article