‘teen-mom:-young-&-pregnant’:-kayla-sessler-&-luke-davis’-romance-hits-a-rough-patch

October 26, 2021 10:00PM EDT

On the Oct. 26 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, Kayla Sessler and Luke Davis discuss going to couples counseling after tensions rise over mistrust.

Kayla Sessler and Luke Davis‘ romance hit a rough patch during the Oct. 26 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. Ever since she met up with her ex to discuss getting a DNA test for her son, Izaiah, Luke hasn’t been the same, according to Kayla. And when she went out with her girlfriends to celebrate her birthday — without Luke — Luke accused her of blocking him on Snapchat.

Kayla denied doing so, and later admitted that she and Luke keep tabs on each other on social media because they don’t trust each other. Then, upon her return home from Chicago, she and Luke got into an argument over the fact that he asked her to get him a Coca-Cola from the grocery store and she forgot. Things only escalated from there, and when she suggested that his anger towards her might be stemming from her meeting up with her ex, he tried ending the conversation. He refused to talk about the situation, but he did agree to go to couples counseling with her to see how they could get through some of their issues.

Kayla and some friends get away to celebrate her birthday. It’s not long before tensions rise between her and Luke. 😣 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/IVBdO8eXJu

— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 26, 2021

Meanwhile, things also went left for Kiaya during her own getaway weekend with some friends and Teazah. They were having a blast until one of Kiaya’s friends asked her if she and Teazah were back together.

