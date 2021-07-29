Today we want to discuss tennis star Jimmy Connors and gambling addiction. James Scott Connors, famously known as Jimmy Connors, is a former world tennis champion. Jimmy Connors was born in 1952 on 2nd September in America. Jimmy Connors has been termed as the world’s no 1 tennis player.

Achievements

For over 200 weeks, Jimmy Connors held a record no 1, which is a world record among all male tennis players.

He was the record holder for ATP, a common abbreviation for Association of Tennis Professionals, by holding a record by then of 160 consecutive weeks lasting from 1974 to 1977.

He was the first male player to have the longest career, one that totaled 268 weeks.

He was and still is the holder of three major Open Era Men’s single of a total 109 titles in which he played 1,557 matches and won a whopping 1,274 matches.

The titleholder of eight major titles that include one joint Open Era record five US Tennis Open titles, two Wimbledon titles, and one Australian Tennis Open title.

He was a holder of 17 Grand Prix Super Series titles in three years.

He was the second male tennis player who won three majors in one gaming year of the Open Era dating back to 1974. This led to the board disqualifying him from participating in the fourth French Open.

In 1982, Jimmy Connors won the Wimbledon Open tournament and also the US Open tournament earning him the title player of the year.

In 1974 and 1976, he was also the world’s best tennis player.

Online casino

While gambling at a land-based casino may have been thrilling to the point of addiction for Jimmy Connors. The easy reach and availability of online casinos also make Jimmy Connors’ story relatable to Portuguese gamblers dealing with addiction.

Gambling Addiction

After all these achievements, Jimmy Connors retired as a tennis player in 1996 at the age of 43. Gambling addiction is not something that should be taken lightly. Thanks to the story of Jimmy Connors, you can be able to prove this. The world-famous tennis superstar Jimmy Connors has learned this the hard way.

Jimmy Connors was loved all over the world by tennis fans. They loved him for his exemplary performance at the tennis ground, which is evident in his achievements. His mastering of the tennis game was out of this world. Fans loved his amazing talent and how he expressed himself in the pitch. Though he has many achievements to his name, Jimmy Connors had an addiction.

What happened to the star?

Jimmy Connors was struggling deep down with gambling addiction. All this Jimmy Connors disclosed to the world in his autobiography, The Outsider. He disclosed how through his entire tennis profession, he fought with constant gambling addiction.

Where did he gamble?

The funny thing is there is no real evidence from real money casinos where Jimmy Connors flashed loads of cash, although he discloses that the sum of money he lost to gambling ranged from millions. Portuguese online casino sites such as the reviewed Moosh casino was not yet founded when the star was struggling with gambling addiction.

Jimmy Connors was not the ordinary gambler who would go to the poker table and, when beaten in a few rounds, leave the table. He stayed on the poker table until he could no longer do it.

Jimmy Conner openly discloses in his publications that as long as he had money, he would gamble. The only time that Jimmy Conner left the casino is when he was completely broke, and the bank could not offer him any money. This you can imagine how much he could gamble with, considering he was the world’s best tennis player titleholder.

Never accepted defeat

His problem was that he never accepted defeat, and once-beaten, he would raise his stakes and continue playing. Jimmy Connor became used to betting on himself. He always betted on himself to win and satisfy his gambling rush, not considering the amount he used to play. Jimmy Connors’s highest and most extravagant bet ever recorded was a $1 million bet that he betted on himself to win the battle-of-the-sexes game he played against Martina Navratilova, a game he was nearly beaten.

He admits that his wife saw his problem and hit her with the bitter truth that he was addicted. He admits that he acknowledged he had a problem after this encounter and sought help to remove the addiction. The good news is that he is now a free man from gambling addiction.

Gambling is an addictive sport that can ruin your career. Modern internet users can engage in different forms such as tennis gambling or even play table games. However, you should gamble wisely and know when to leave the casino.

