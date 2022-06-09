Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Teresa Giudice Changes Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaks Ceremony Details

June 9, 2022
teresa-giudice-changes-wedding-plans-after-ramona-singer-leaks-ceremony-details
Written by
0

View gallery

Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19049 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. 17 Oct 2019 Pictured: Teresa Giudice arrives at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek for a fun night in costume. Photo credit: Ralph Notaro / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA529583_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice has “changed ” her wedding plans after Ramona Singer leaked the details of the ceremony, according to Dolores Catania.

“She had to send out new invites,” Dolores, told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live.” “I don’t know what she changed on them. I didn’t see mine yet,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued. “I don’t know what’s being changed.”

When Jeff asked if the date, time, or location of Teresa’s upcoming ceremony with fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas were compromised due to security concerns, Dolores shares she hasn’t yet seen what details have been changed. 

“The information had to be changed on there. Whatever it was,” Dolores said, adding that Teresa put “so much thought” into her original invitations. 

Moreover, Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, shared that the whole situation was “crazy,” on Wednesday with Entertainment Tonight. “[Teresa] had to send out a new invitation with a new password and new details!”

Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas Luis Ruelas & Teresa Giudice (Stephen Lovekin/Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock).

Teresa recently shared that she had to immediately call the Real Housewives of New York City star and demand she take down the social media post that revealed the details of her wedding.

“I was like, ‘Ramona, really?’” Teresa told Extra at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which aired on Sunday. “I’m like, ‘Take it down right now!’ And she’s like,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

my-big-fat-fabulous-life's-whitney-way-thore-has-a-new-man-and-baby-plans

My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Has a New Man and Baby Plans

August 25, 2021
madonna,-63,-looks-like-her-90s-self-with-blue-eyes-&-contoured-makeup-&-fans-are-here-for-it

Madonna, 63, Looks Like Her 90s Self with Blue Eyes & Contoured Makeup & Fans Are Here For It

February 21, 2022
dr.-dre-seen-with-mystery-woman-in-1st-pic-after-being-ordered-to-pay-ex-nicole-young-$300k-a-month

Dr. Dre Seen With Mystery Woman In 1st Pic After Being Ordered To Pay Ex Nicole Young $300K A Month

July 31, 2021