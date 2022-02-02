teresa-giudice’s-fiance-luis-ruelas’-video-controversy:-everything-to-know

Teresa Giudice’s relationship with Luis Ruelas was under fire in the first episode of Season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey.’ Here we break down everything you need to know about a resurfaced video of Luis and why it’s concerning Teresa’s co-stars.

The 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered on Feb. 1 and Teresa Giudice‘s relationship with fiancé Luis Ruelas was definitely the main focus of the show. During a confessional, Margaret Josephs brought up a resurfaced video of Luis and noted it as a big “red flag” for Teresa to watch out for in her relationship with the business man.

So what was the “unsettling” — as Jackie Goldschneider called it — video all about? Below we break down the details of the clip that appeared online and how it may affect Teresa this season.

‘Videogate’ and how it all began

It’s getting weird…I’m concerned Teresa from BravoRealHousewives

The whole drama with Luis began when a past video of the businessman resurfaced on Reddit during summer 2021. In the video, Luis was surrounded by a slew of shirtless men he referred to as “brothers” and addressed a “coach Kevin” at what seemed to be a retreat of some sort. “I’m coming home to see you, to get engaged and bring our family together and finally get married and have a life together,” Luis says in the video addressing an unnamed ex.

“I’ve been here for a week, these are my brothers. These are my bond. He’s my brother, this is my coach Kevin. These are guys that are very familiar of my life. I love you.

» Read Full Article