teresa-giudice-reveals-why-brother-joe-gorga-stormed-out-of-‘rhonj’-reunion

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice revealed that brother Joe Gorga angrily stormed off the set of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion, because a response she gave to Andy Cohen angered him. “Andy Cohen asked me a question and I gave my answer,” Teresa, 49, explained to Us Weekly in an April 27 interview about RHONJ. “So, when I gave my answer, my brother’s like, ‘There you go putting me down.’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, I would never put my brother down. I love my brother.’”

Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga appear at a book launch in New York on March 14, 2019. (Shutterstock)

The tense moment appeared in an explosive new trailer released by Bravo just days ago, on April 25, and it’s got fans of the reality series talking. In it, Andy asked where things stand between the squabbling siblings, and Joe, 42, replied angrily, “you gotta stop putting me down.” Joe then called her a “moron,” and stomped off the set saying, “Act like a sister.”

The Real Housewives franchise is legendary for its jaw-dropping previews and chaotic exchanges, but Teresa admitted that her feelings were hurt by the specific encounter with her brother. “Listen, I never want to fight with him on TV and what he said that hurts my feelings.” The Standing Strong author told Us that she didn’t realize what he’d said until she saw the footage.

Joe Gorga appears on Real Housewives of New Jersey.