teresa-giudice-&-‘rhonj’-co-stars-stun-in-mermaid,-j.lo-&-more-halloween-costumes-while-filming

October 24, 2020 1:10AM EDT

With over a week to go until Halloween, the cast of ‘RHONJ’ has just upped the bar for any other Housewives franchise when it comes to costumes. We’ve got their looks.

Everything is go big or go home when it comes to the women of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. The Bravo stars just filmed their Halloween episode and are sharing photos in their amazing costumes with fans. Teresa Giudice looked like a confectionary treat, dressing as a stick of cotton candy. The 48-year-old wore a puffy pink tulle outfit that covered her mid-section, with a pink, blue and purple wig and a blue and white striped cotton candy wand attached to the top of her head.

“I’m the sweetest BITCH you’ll ever meet. tis the season … Are you a trick or a treat?” Teresa teased in the caption of the photo. Her ex-husband Joe Giudice sent his adoration from Italy, writing in the comments, “You look sweet.” In another picture that also showed her amazingly detailed makeup job by @priscilladistasio, Tre wrote, “I’m just here for the Cotton Candy.”

Tre’s sister in law Melissa Gorga, 41, made for a stunning mermaid. She wore a metallic gold fishnet-style one shoulder top that showed off her toned bare abs. Melissa paired it with a pink sequin mermaid style skirt with a few rips in it, courtesy of her husband Joe. He went as a mermaid fisherman, complete with a net. Melissa wrote in the caption of an IG picture of the two in costume, “He caught the mermaid.”

Jennifer Aydin,

