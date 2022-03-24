teresa-giudice-thanks-fans-for-“prayers-and-well-wishes”-after-hospitalization

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday, March 23, and is currently in recovery.

Teresa Giudice is on the road to recovery.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday, March 23 and underwent an emergency medical procedure, but is now “in recovery, currently resting,” Teresa’s rep confirmed to E! News on March 24.

“She is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery,” her rep added, noting that the surgery was non-cosmetic. “She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”

Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia Giudice took to Instagram with a “get well soon” message for her mom. “Such a trooper. I love you,” she wrote alongside a photo of a masked-Teresa in a hospital bed. “Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @TeresaGiudice.”

Gia’s dad and Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice shared the same snapshot of the Bravo personality to his own Instagram, captioning it, “Please pray for Teresa as she’s been admitted to the hospital.”

The former couple—who split in 2019 after 20 years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later—has seemingly been on good terms as of late. When Teresa got engaged to businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas in in October of last year, Joe said, “I wish her nothing but happiness from the bottom of my heart.”

Instagram

Teresa and Louie have yet to speak out on her health scare.

The reality TV star’s last Instagram post, a photo from season one of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,

