the-bradshaws'-family-feud-appearance-takes-a-surprising-turn-on-the-bradshaw-bunch

Will Terry Bradshaw Approve of His Daughter Rachel’s Date?

Forget about pep talks, it’s time for an inspirational Papi talk!

Terry Bradshaw made history as a NFL all-star, but now the father of three is in the coaching seat…at least when it comes to his family competing on Celebrity Family Feud.

In tonight’s all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, airing Oct. 27, Terry seeks “redemption” after the Bradshaw fam didn’t win a single point during their Family Feud past debut two years ago. Now, Terry is preparing to take home the trophy, and encouraging his family to get their game faces on.

“Let’s leave it all on the field,” Terry tells daughters Rachel, Erin and Lacey. While their family trip to Los Angeles has been filled with fun excursions, like a shopping spree at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke‘s store and a visit to Terry’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, now it’s time to get down to business.

Terry has trained his loved ones for the big competition using life-size cutouts of competitor Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider and his family. Terry even told wife Tammy that he “eats guys like [Dee] for breakfast.”

Dee dropped by the Bradshaw’s trailer before facing off on Feud. “Don’t come after me, I swear,” Terry pleads with Dee. “I’ll try to run from you but I’m not promising I’m going to get away.”

And, Dee is a “registered genius,” according to Terry.

