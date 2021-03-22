that's-not-even-her-real-name:-25-secrets-about-reese-witherspoon-you-probably-didn't-know

Reese Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde” Virtual Reunion

Is there anything Reese Witherspoon can’t do?

There’s no denying that the multi-hyphenate is one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, expertly managing to take a decades-long acting career and elevating it something so much more. Venturing into the world of producing, writing, retail and activism, Witherspoon has become the sort of woman unabashedly worthy of calling Oprah Winfrey her pal.

And as she celebrates her 45th birthday March 22, the future ahead for the star looks even brighter than the last: She’s working on Where the Crawdads Sing, Daisy Jones and the Six and the highly-anticipated Legally Blonde 3.

The last fews years have certainly offered something to celebrate, too. She earned four Golden Globe nominations for The Morning Show (her team-up with Jennifer Aniston) and Big Little Lies. Plus, she nabbed an Emmy for BLL and a nod for Little Fires Everywhere, her Hulu miniseries co-starring Kerry Washington.

Now, before you break out your best Wreath Witherspoon—bless you, Mindy Kaling, for introducing us to such a delightful concept—and celebrate Reese’s big day, brush up on 25 of the most fascinating facts from her 45 years around the sun!

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

1. She was born Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon in 1976 in New Orleans. Reese is actually her mother Betty’s maiden name.

2. She is a claimed descendant of John Witherspoon, one of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, though that claim has not been verified by the Society of the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence genealogists.

