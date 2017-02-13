The 59th Annual Grammy Awards Recap

Last night’s 59th Grammy award show opened with Adele performing “Hello,” sending off a warm welcome to the audience and viewers at home. Following Adele’s performance, Grammy’s host of the night, James Corden, held the audiences’ attention with a dramatic tumble down the stairs, losing a shoe in the process. Immediately, we knew we were in for a crazy night.

Besides Adele’s gracious opening performance and tribute to George Michael (to which she had to start over after stumbling through the beginning), other acts included The Weeknd and Daft Punk who performed the latest hit, “Starboy.” Prior to The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s performance, they were introduced by Paris Jackson, who called attention to the pipeline protest.

“We could really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest, guys! #NoDAPL,” Jackson said.

The night was packed with star-studded performances. Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood performed “The Fighter.” Ed Sheeran as a one-man band sang “Shape Of You.” Kelsey Ballerini’s “Peter Pan” was combined with Lukas Graham’s “7 Years.” Bruno Mars sang “That’s What I Like” and performed a tribute to the late Prince. Maren Morris and Alicia Keys beautifully sang “Once.” Pantatonics did a tribute to the Jackson 5. Lady Gaga joined Metallica on stage. And John Legend had a beautiful duet with Cynthia Erivo for “God Only Knows” during the in memoriam tribute.

Presented by her mother, Tina Knowles, Beyonce opened her performance with a stand for motherhood and women power, saying that women “can’t be contained.” Her performance was by heightened her pregnancy glow, showing off her baby bump while performing “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.” Beyonce also stood up for children of every race when she said that they should feel, “beautiful, intelligent, and capable,” in her speech after winning Best Urban Contemporary Album.

After James Corden almost tricked the audience that Kanye West would be the next presenter, Neil Portnow called attention to the President and congress to save the music industry.

“The Recording Academy, together with the music makers, call on the President and congress to help keep the music playing by updating music laws, protecting music education, and renewing America’s commitment to the arts,” he said.

Towards the end, a performance by A Tribe Called Quest raised awareness about the Muslim Ban. Busta Rhymes and Q-tip repeatedly referred to the President as “President Agent Orange” and chanted “resist” before stating that “bad folks must go.”

Winner of Record and Album of the Year, Adele, broke her award in half during her speech because she felt that Beyonce was deserving of the award instead.

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” Adele said. “It was so monumental and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring. We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that.”

The Grammys certainly held an eventful show with outstanding performances and speeches while calling for attention to the current issues in our world.

List Of Winners:

Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Duo/Group: 21 Pilots

Best Rock Song: David Bowie, “Blackstar”

Best Country Performance: Maren Morris

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce, Lemonade

Best Rap Album: Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

Song of the Year: Adele, “Hello”

Record of the Year: Adele, “Hello”

Album of the Year: Adele, 25

