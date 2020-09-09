“The Baby-Sitters Club” star Malia Baker shines as Mary Anne Spier

If you are craving a little nostalgia in your life, then we know just what you’ll love. Everyone is bingeing the Netflix remake of the iconic book series “The Baby-Sitters Club!” Mary Anne Spier, Kristy Thomas, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schaffer, and Claudia Kishi come together in this revamped classic to form a babysitting business in their town of Stoneybrooke, Connecticut.

Check out the trailer for “The Baby-Sitters Club!”

A true shining light in this new series is actress Malia Baker who plays Mary Anne Spier. Viewers follow Mary Anne’s journey as she learns to identify her place in the world and grow into the young woman she is after losing her mother at a young age. Forming the club brings Mary Anne purpose and community. As these young ladies experience heartache and solve problems collectively, Mary Anne finds her voice and confidence as she develops into her own.

We caught up with Malia to discuss the show, her dream role and her thoughts on a potential second season of “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

Tell us about your new Netflix series “The Baby-Sitters Club!”

The show is about five best friends who come together and form The Baby-Sitters Club, and it becomes quite a business. The girls face challenges as a group and as individuals, but they always face those obstacles together. Throughout the series they find themselves as the young entrepreneur feminists that they are!

What was it like taking on the iconic role of Mary-Anne Spier?

Taking on the role of Mary Anne was incredible. The whole thing felt surreal! I read the books growing up and related to Mary Anne as the shy kid, so it was so cool being able to portray this character that I already know so well!

Did you do any research, like reading the book series, prior to filming?

I re-read a lot of the books while preparing for this role. I also journaled as Mary Anne and created Pinterest boards to really be the character haha!

Do you feel there are any similarities between yourself and Mary-Anne?

Mary Anne and I are similar in more ways than one. We are both funny without knowing we are, smart, sensitive, leaders in our own way, accepting and have an endless love for our friends!

What do you hope viewers get from the series?

I hope viewers of the series get a sense of comfort, understanding on how to support and stand up for each other, and that the younger people watching the show will get their own “great idea,” just like Kristy! The people that grew up with these books will have a nostalgic feeling and something to share with their kids! This series is truly relatable, and hope that kids watching the series will know that they are not alone because their favorite characters are going through the same thing.

We know plans for season 2 haven’t been announced, but what do you hope to further explore with Mary Anne?

There are just too many amazing story lines from the books! I am sure whatever the writers choose will be perfect. I think it would be cool to have Mary Anne discover more about her mom’s side of the family, for Dawn and Mary Anne to become step- sisters, and of course to have any one of the super specials!

Is there a dream role you hope to take on in the future?

It has always been on my bucket list to have a role in a horror/thriller movie, but I love all genres and look forward to diving into roles that challenge me!

What’s next for you?

What is next for me is to keep acting and using my voice for what I’m passionate about! I look forward to being a part of projects that reflect our global world. This is just the beginning and I can’t wait for what the future holds.

Images Provided by Britney Gill