the-bachelor-fashion-details-from-episode-7-of-clayton-echard's-season

The most recent episode of The Bachelor finished out the Croatia trip with a rose ceremony… and some continued tension between Sarah Hamrick and Mara Agrait. After handing out some roses, Clayton Echard and the rest of the cast headed to Vienna, Austria for more dates.

The pressure is flowing, the stakes are high, and the roses are critical with those hometown dates just around the corner. There was no shortage on drama or great clothes. If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you’re in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don’t have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details, so stay tuned for updates.

Susie Evans looked like a goddess in this green, sparkling dress.

Lulus Looking Radiant Blue and Green Metallic Maxi Dress

You will shine (literally and figuratively) in this metallic maxi-length dress that has shades of blue and green. And if you think the front is beautiful, you’re not wrong, but you have to check out the back. The twisted straps are everything.

While the women were more focused on the clothes in Susie Evans’ shopping bags, that classic coat she already had definitely stood out.

