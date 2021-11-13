the-bachelor's-ben-higgins-marries-girlfriend-jessica-clarke-in-romantic-tennessee-ceremony

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Give Couples Quarantine Tips

Ben Higgins‘ journey to find love has officially come to an end.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, The Bachelor alum tied the knot with Jessica Clarke in a romantic ceremony at The Estate in Cherokee Dock in Tennessee, People exclusively confirmed.

“I am so excited,” Ben told the outlet. “We have so much to look forward to. And I know we will have a beautiful marriage.”

The couple wed in front of their loved ones and closest friends, which included many Bachelor Nation stars: Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti and Wells Adams, who People said served as a groomsman.

In addition to exchanging personalized vows, the magazine reports that the ceremony also included a scripture reading and quotes from Winnie-the-Pooh, which were selected by the newlyweds.

For their big day, Jessica wore a bridal gown by Anne Barge, while the reality TV star donned a classic tuxedo.

Earlier in the week, Ben reflected on his and Jessica’s milestone on Instagram.

“My heart is at peace and my amazement continues that I get to marry @jessclarke_,” he wrote. “She brings me to praise and thankfulness everyday (for the last 3 years). This is something I have dreamed of, my family has prayed for, and now we will celebrate!”

Like many couples, Ben and Jessica had to postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a July 2020 episode of his podcast with Ashley Iaconetti, The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast,

