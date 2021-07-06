‘the-bachelorette’:-katie-admits-she-could-see-herself-‘falling-in-love’-with-[spoiler]

Things got very serious between Katie Thurston and one suitor during a one-on-one date on the July 5 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Andrew Spencer finally got his one-on-one date during the July 5 episode of The Bachelorette, and his relationship with Katie Thurston took a big step forward after their night together. The date helped Andrew and Katie open up to one another on a deeper level, while also learning about each other’s pasts. During the second portion of the date, things got really intense as they had important conversations about race.

Andrew explained to Katie that one of his ex-girlfriends, who was white, had said that she was worried about having kids with him because they would be half Black. She was worried about how they would be treated when walking through the grocery store or any other of the most standard public places. Katie listened intently as Andrew opened up about how much race played a part in that relationship, and she assured him that she did not have the same feelings regarding the situation with children as his ex did.

Andrew Spencer with Katie Thurston on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

By the end of the night, Katie was fully invested in the relationship with Andrew, and they ended the date by making out in the hot tub. Needless to say, Katie gave Andrew the rose. “With how things went tonight, I could see myself falling in love and walking away with Andrew at the end of this,” Katie gushed. “And that feels so good.”

Of course, the week wasn’t totally without drama. Blake Moynes also made his official debut on the show as a new cast member. His addition came after his first meeting with Katie last week,

