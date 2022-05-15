Menu
The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers

May 14, 2022
“Bachelorette’s” Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes to JoJo Fletcher

Married life is looking extra rosy for newlyweds JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers!

The couple, who first met and got engaged during JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette, tied the knot in an “Italian-inspired” ceremony at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., on May 14, People reports. 

“It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend,” JoJo told the publication. “Everything that’s happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky. It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are finally married! Can’t wait to start this next chapter of our life together.”

The bride wore an Ines di Santo gown while guests including Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk looked on.

It’s been a long road to the couple’s wedding day since fans of the reality TV show last saw Jordan get down on one knee back in 2016. In fact, Jordan later ended up re-proposing to JoJo with a second gorgeous engagement ring in August 2019. 

“I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us,” he explained on Instagram. “Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!” 

“And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)…with my best friend,” he continued. “Let’s get F’ing married already.” 

However, the pair would end up having to wait a little bit longer than expected.

