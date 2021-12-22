Michelle Young Gets Engaged on The Bachelorette Finale: Meet Her New Fiancé

Jesse Palmer Is New “Bachelor” Host; Is He the Right Pick?

Gentlemen, this is the final rose of the season.

As of the most recent episode, Michelle Young had narrowed down her choices to Oregonian traveling nurse Brandon Jones and Sales Executive and Texan Nayte Olukoya. Though she had an incredibly strong connection with both men, on the Dec. 21 finale of ABC’s The Bachelorette, Michelle said “yes” to a happily ever after with Nayte.

Brandon was the first to arrive to the beach to ask for Michelle’s hand in marriage. “Michelle, from the first time I laid eyes on you, I want you to know that I truly saw you. From the first time that I talked to you, I knew that you were someone so unbelievably special,” he said. “People always talk about love, you know, that they found the missing piece for them. Michelle, I found that with you. I found something so unbelievably special with you that I don’t think I’ll ever forget. And I don’t think I’ll ever find it again.”

Although Michelle and Brandon clearly have chemistry, she ultimately has stronger feelings for Nayte and had to follow her heart and say a heartbreaking goodbye to the nurse.

“It’s not that I don’t love you, because I do. It’s just that my heart is pushing me a different direction. I have to go with what I feel,” Michelle explained through tears. “And it hurts so much to say because you are this unbelievable person. I need you to know how much I care about you and that just doesn’t get turned off.”

Though he was heartbroken, Brandon wished her the very best before leaving the beach.

