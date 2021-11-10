the-bachelorette's-nayte-olukoya-confronts-the-“dweeb”-who-called-him-out-to-michelle-young

After The Bachelorette‘s Michelle Young felt “overlooked,” she informed Nayte Olukoya that she wasn’t a “massive prize.” This led to a heated exchange between Nayte and another contestant.

Nayte Olukoya may have received Michelle Young‘s first impression rose on The Bachelorette, but his most recent impression wasn’t the best.

During the ABC dating show’s Tuesday, Nov. 9 episode, Michelle expressed to the guys that she felt “overlooked” on the group date. This led her to have a one-on-one chat with Nayte, a clear front-runner this season, to tell him, “You don’t pull me aside to talk with me or to try to connect with me.”

Just prior to the cocktail party, Chris Sutton surprised everyone by giving a strongly worded speech in front of Michelle, during which he criticized the men who “think that they have it in the bag,” although he didn’t name anyone directly.

He decided to get more specific after whisking Michelle away for one-on-one time. In their chat, he told her that Nayte, after not receiving the latest one-on-one date, had boasted to the other men, “I already know I’m gonna get one—it’s just a matter of when.”

Michelle then relayed this to Nayte during an awkward conversation, telling him, “One, I’m not this massive prize at the end of this, and two, I shouldn’t have to light a fire under someone’s ass to want to be with me.”

Needless to say, Nayte immediately confronted Chris during a tense exchange. After Chris defended his actions by repeatedly saying Michelle had “probed” him for information, Nayte resolved to make Chris feel like an “outcast” in the house.

