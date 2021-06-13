‘the-bachelor’s-arie-&-lauren-luyendyk-welcome-twins-&-become-family-of-5

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk are now parents of THREE little ones. Lauren gave birth to twins — a boy and a girl — making a former trio a family of five!

Lauren Luyendyk gave birth to a baby boy and girl on June 12. The addition of the twins officially means that Lauren and her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., who met on The Bachelor, are now parents of three. The couple already has a daughter, Alessi, who just turned two on May 29.

Arie announced the exciting news on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “@luyendyk twins are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, and thank you all for all the support.”

Lauren and Arie Luyendyk doing press for ‘The Bachelor.’ (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Arie chronicled the couple’s journey at the hospital. Earlier on June 12, Arie posted a video on his Instagram Story of Lauren in the hospital. Later, Arie revealed that Lauren would be having the twins. He gushed that Lauren was “so excited. She started crying right away.” Arie also admitted that Lauren was having a “hard time” with nausea. He later posted a photo of himself in scrubs while Lauren was being “prepped” for delivery. Just a few hours later, the twins arrived!

Arie and Lauren have quite an interesting journey on The Bachelor. During the finale of season 22, which aired in 2018, Arie actually dumped Lauren at the final rose ceremony. Instead, he chose Becca Kufrin as his final pick, and even proposed. However, before the season aired, Arie started having second thoughts about who he wanted to be with.

As the show was airing, Arie ended things with Becca and pursued a relationship with Lauren.

